WHITEWATER – A UW-Whitewater graduate student who has ties to NASA and goes by the nomer “Space Chase Sarah,” is sharing through a new museum exhibit about a related passion of hers – exploring the ocean depths.

UW-Whitewater graduate student Sarah Treadwell is a communications officer for the JOIDES Expedition 399, which will explore “extreme parts of the Atlantic Ocean” from April to June 2023.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you