"In Search of Earth's Secret's," a science exhibit opening at the UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center Friday, will feature a giant inflatable ship with video walls inside detailing oceanic exploration fossils found in ocean surfaces.
The JOIDES Resolution Science Operator, a research ship that drills into the ocean floor to find fossil samples, will be the focus of an exhibit opening Friday at the UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center.
International Discovery Program
WHITEWATER – A UW-Whitewater graduate student who has ties to NASA and goes by the nomer “Space Chase Sarah,” is sharing through a new museum exhibit about a related passion of hers – exploring the ocean depths.
UW-Whitewater graduate student Sarah Treadwell is a communications officer for the JOIDES Expedition 399, which will explore “extreme parts of the Atlantic Ocean” from April to June 2023.
Treadwell has organized the exhibit “In Search of Earth’s Secrets” which is opening at 5 p.m. Friday in the university’s Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St. Admission is free.
It will showcase work and information gathered on the JOIDES Resolution Science Operator, a research ship that drills into the ocean floor to retrieve fossil samples via a string that can reach depths up to about six miles below the ocean surface. JOIDES stands for Joint Oceanographic Institutions for Deep Earth Sampling.
In an interview this week, Treadwell said she initially tried to organize the exhibit at schools near her home in the Rockford area, but the opportunity arose to have it at UW-Whitewater.
Treadwell, an Elkhorn native, is an ambassador for NASA. She has also been a scholarly writer and instructor on space-related topics.
She goes by the name of “Space Case Sarah” and hosts space-themed shows on NASA TV and IHeartRadio. Treadwell said that the work done on the JOIDES helps people gain an understanding of space.
Her website states that her passion is to “explore the natural world to better understand our planet and our place in the cosmos.”
“It’s studying extreme places on Earth to understand life there with hopes to understand life in the Solar System,” Treadwell said.
The exhibit, open until February, will have kiosks geared toward elementary and middle school students, but “can be enjoyable to people of all ages,” she said. It will include screens with video and animation of past JOIDES missions and maps of where the ship has been.
The exhibit will sometimes feature an inflatable replica of the JOIDES that will have video walls and posters inside of it explaining the work of the ship, lessons on fossils and the history of the earth. The ship will not be up throughout the duration of the exhibit because of the size, Treadwell said.
Teams on the ship have collected fossils, or “indicator species,” to get an idea of when layers of the surface were formed and the climate was like then. Timelines explaining that will be on display.
Work previously done on the JOIDES was used in preparation for the Artemis mission, which had a successful launch last month.
