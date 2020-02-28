JANESVILLE
Janesville School District Superintendent Steve Pophal doesn’t know why expulsions have dropped nearly two-thirds from earlier years.
It might be programming that gives students more nontraditional options, but Pophal is more inclined to chalk it up to luck.
In the 2015-16 school year, 27 students were expelled. The next year, the number dropped to 20. And for the past three years, that number has been seven each year, although the current school year isn’t over.
Pophal started as superintendent in July 2017.
“I don’t know how my predecessors made those decisions about expulsions,” Pophal said. “The numbers could be pure chance. I could have 10 expulsions on my desk in the morning.”
Luck or not, it’s good news for the school district and its students. All studies show that students who have been expelled have less chance of graduating from high school or getting a GED.
When the U.S. Department of Education looked at issues of discipline in schools, it noted that “studies have suggested a correlation between exclusionary discipline policies and practices and an array of serious educational, economic and social problems.”
The Janesville School District’s policy says students may be expelled for a variety of reasons, but generally it’s a series of incidents, not just one infraction.
“That ‘something’ that got you expelled is usually a series of things,” Pophal said.
Board policy 5350 outlines the specifics. The board may expel a student for:
- Repeated refusal to obey rules.
- Making a bomb threat.
- Possession of a firearm at school.
- Conduct that “endangered the property, health and safety” of the school district, its students and staff.
A long series of other disciplinary options are explored before expelling students, but if a principal thinks an expulsion is warranted, he or she will make a recommendation to the superintendent. The next step is a hearing before the board and an independent hearing officer.
In most cases, the student is given a chance to return to a district school early.
Early reinstatement often comes with one or more conditions, such as getting an alcohol or drug assessment, attending counseling or making progress in an alternative educational setting such as an online school.
Of the 68 students who were expelled between the 2015-16 school year and February of this year, 41 had the opportunity to return, and 20 did not.
The remainder of had their expulsions “expired,” meaning they were expelled until a certain date, and that date had passed.
To expel students until they are 21 is an extreme step.
“When somebody does something egregious enough—I don’t care what counseling you go to, what lifestyle choices you make—when we’re never comfortable with our ability to keep staff and students safe while you are in our midst, then that’s the step we take,” Pophal said.
Pophal said he couldn’t account for the drop in expulsion numbers but did say that when a student is comfortable and happy at school, they’re less likely to get into trouble. The district offers high school students two traditional high schools and four charter schools.
“When students get plugged into a best fit option, it prevents expulsions from happening,” Pophal said.
Then he added, “Or maybe we’re just having a lucky streak.”