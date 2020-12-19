TOWN OF BELOIT
No injuries were reported last week after residents in the 2000 block of Dewey Avenue were asked to shelter in place as authorities dispatched a suspicious device, according to town of Beloit police.
Officers responded at around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. During the investigation, they located a “suspicious device.” The Winnebago County Explosives Ordinance Disposal Team was contacted and responded to the home, according to a town of Beloit news release.
Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place as the team worked to secure the suspicious device. After a short time, the device was rendered safe, the release stated.
It’s unclear if any arrests have been made in the incident. Town of Beloit command staff could not immediately be reached for comment.