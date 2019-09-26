JANESVILLE

The Transportation Security Administration will run a temporary TSA Pre-Check enrollment center at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport from Monday through Friday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program that lets eligible travelers keep their shoes, light outerwear and belts on in designated airport screening lanes. Those travelers also can keep their laptops in cases and TSA-compliant liquid and gel baggies in their carry-ons, according to a news release.

Successful applicants will receive Known Traveler Numbers to use when making travel reservations and arrangements, according to the release.

Enrollment hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the voyager conference room at the airport, 1716 W. Airport Road, off Highway 51.

The application fee is $85 for a five-year membership. Payment must be by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks will not be accepted.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship or legal residency status. Documentation requirements are listed on the DHS trusted traveler comparison tool site, ttp.dhs.gov. Fingerprints will be collected to complete a background check.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but reserved appointments are preferred.

To enroll online or to make an appointment, visit identogo.com/precheck.