TOWN OF FULTON

Milton High School senior Tyler Leith was among the Rock County voters who got a chance to test a new voter verification process Tuesday ahead of February’s primary election.

The town of Fulton hosted a mock election using ElectionGuard, a Microsoft software that verifies that a person’s vote is counted.

Leith, 18, will vote in his first election in February. While ElectionGuard is not certified for use in Wisconsin, Leith thought the testing process was worth the effort.

He likes being able to check to see if his vote was counted.

“I think that’s very important,” Leith said. “Especially if you’re doing research about who you’re voting for and letting your voice be heard, thinking about that going to waste is awful. Knowing that your vote mattered is a good thing.”

Fulton officials will use feedback and learn from mistakes made during Tuesday’s mock election before using ElectionGuard software in February’s primary.

Microsoft and the Wisconsin Elections Commission selected the town to pilot the software because of its size and ability to do the study.

Town Clerk Connie Zimmerman said reports of voter fraud in various communities and states have increased the town’s focus on the voting process. Politics will be front and center with a presidential election looming, and Zimmerman said the new system could be a welcome change.

Votes still will be counted by hand in February because the software is not certified for use in the state. But the town and Microsoft want to see how the software works in a real election.

“It simplifies the work for the election officials,” Zimmerman said. “I think because of all the bad press and the voter fraud that is supposedly happening out there, if we can curtail this (voter fraud) and show that it can’t happen with this system, then that is a big plus for us.”

The system requires a voter to check in and verify his identity before receiving a key card. The voter then inserts the key card into a tablet, which identifies him and allows him to fill out a ballot electronically. The voter then prints the results and hands them to an election official, who takes the card and signs the ballot.

A second sheet is printed, which gives the voter a password or QR code.

After the polls close, voters can use their passwords to verify where they voted, when they voted and if their votes were counted. The information does not identify who they voted for to prevent someone from seeing others’ ballots.

“Ultimately, we want to increase voter trust and make sure that voters trust the election process,” said Ethan Chumley, a security strategist for the Defending Democracy team at Microsoft, which helped create ElectionGuard.

Chumley said political campaign security and voting security are among the group’s top priorities. Creating a process that lets voters check their own ballots will help, he said.

“We’re trying to increase the security of electronic voting systems as well as the public verifiability that elections were conducted correctly, that they’re auditable and that voters have trust that their vote was counted as they intended it to,” he said.

Milton High School students, including Leith, were among those who tested the system. Leith was impressed by the system’s efficiency.

“The new machines were pretty smooth,” he said. “It was a fast process.”