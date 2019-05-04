JANESVILLE

The first cars slowed to a stop hours before the line started moving.

By the time it did, the cars stretched a mile from Blackhawk Community Credit Union on West Court Street.

The drivers and passengers all had a reason for spending a beautiful Saturday cooped inside their cars. All wanted bricks salvaged from the former General Motors plant.

People have clamored for GM bricks ever since plant demolition began more than a year ago. Saturday was their long-awaited chance to score two bricks per vehicle as Blackhawk hosted drive-up brick distribution.

Maybe those people spent their entire careers at the assembly plant. Maybe a parent or relative worked there. Maybe they just wanted a piece of Janesville history.

The first car in line was driven by a man who made concrete and milk deliveries to the plant years ago but never worked for the automaker.

Patrick Florick arrived at 9:30 a.m.—three and a half hours before distribution started—and passed time by reading The Gazette and completing a Sudoku puzzle. His time inside the plant was fleeting—one of his most vivid memories is the 1950s-themed cafeteria—but he wanted to get a local memento, he said.

During Florick’s visits to the GM cafeteria, he might have spotted Beverly Strickert. She helmed the cafeteria’s candy wagon and met her husband, Henry, at the plant, she said.

Henry died nine months ago, and shortly before that, one of their sons died as well. The bricks help Strickert overcome the personal losses she’s felt over the past two years—she will save one brick and place another on her husband’s headstone, she said.

It’s been 10 years since GM shut its doors, and as time passes, fewer people in Janesville retain a connection to the assembly plant. The thought of spending hours in line to get two chunks of baked clay might seem silly to some.

Dale Bernstein, a 35-year GM worker and former union president, champions the efforts Janesville has made to reinvent itself in a post-GM world. But he wants those without a link to the plant to understand how much it meant to the city.

“Everyone who worked there was basically family,” he said. “You don’t find that too much anymore at large corporations. Those days are gone.”

Kate Hommen wants her young daughters to appreciate the importance of GM. Her dad, Wayne Subrt, spent 35 years inside the factory and died from cancer one year ago, she said.

Once the legacy center opens inside Blackhawk’s proposed downtown headquarters, Hommen will bring 10-year-old Savanna and 3-year-old Cash to learn more about where their grandpa worked.

Hommen and her daughters arrived in line shortly before 10 a.m. The girls passed time watching movies from Disney’s “Cars” trilogy, an intentional choice, Hommen said.

The cars in the waiting line Saturday were mostly GM products—Chevys, GMCs, Buicks. There were a few Fords and Hondas mixed in, but the Chevy bowtie logo seemed to dominate.

Dennis Hurt drove his 1970 black Chevy Impala nearly 700 miles from Pittsburg, Kansas, to get a brick. The car was built in Janesville, and despite that being one of Hurt’s only connections to the plant, he wants to display the bricks with his other auto memorabilia, he said.

One man wasn’t in a car at all.

There was no walkup service, but Ron Jeors took the bus and sat in line in his walker. During his nearly 40-year career, he can remember one date that changed his life—Aug. 28, 1978.

It was the day GM and the union gave him an ultimatum: get treatment for alcoholism or lose his job. Jeors has been sober ever since, and he credits GM with helping save his life.

Steve Knox, a Blackhawk board member and brick distribution volunteer, said the event finished at about 4:30 p.m. Everybody in line got bricks, and a few bricks remain but not enough to do another giveaway next weekend. Some organizers had suggested that might have been a possibility.

Blackhawk Legacy Center Director Dona Dutcher said the event ran smoothly given the task of distributing more than 3,000 bricks. New site owner Commercial Development Company has been a “great partner” allowing Blackhawk to obtain bricks, she said.

It’s possible there will be more bricks given away in the future, but nothing is planned right now.

Knowing all the people who passed through the line wanted to honor GM brought Dutcher happiness, she said.

“It feels good because I know what it means to people,” Dutcher said. “Every car has multiple stories in it. This is cool to be a part of.”