JANESVILLE
Gov. Tony Evers issued an advisory Tuesday recommending people stay home and businesses allow employees to work remotely as the coronavirus surges unchecked across the state.
In a primetime Tuesday night address, Evers said projections show the death toll could double in a matter of months, and he urged people to continue wearing face coverings in public under a previous order he'd set that faces a legal challenge but wasn't set to expire until later this month.
The Democratic governor announced the advisory during an unusual evening address on the same day the state broke daily records for COVID infections and deaths. Evers' streamed the address live on he Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Evers has sounded the same themes for months during twice-weekly news conferences to little avail. He warned in his speech that deaths could double to 5,000 by January if something doesn't change.
“So, I want to be clear tonight: Each day this virus goes unchecked is a setback for our economic recovery,” Evers said. “Our bars, restaurants, small businesses, families, and farmers will continue to suffer if we don’t take action right now —our economy cannot bounce back until we contain this virus.”
Evers' administration has made no headway against the virus due largely to opposition from Republicans and their conservative allies.
The governor issued a stay-at-home order in March but the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck the mandate down in May following a challenge from Republican lawmakers.
A state appeals court last month blocked Evers' order limiting gatherings in bars, restaurants and other places. And the state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Monday on the latest legal challenge to Evers' statewide mask mandate, which remains in effect.
The governor issued the stay-at-home advisory in the form of an executive order but it carries no weight in light of the Supreme Court decision in May. The advisory states that the governor recommends staying at home and businesses should let employees work remotely. The advisory goes on to recommend that people avoid gathering with anyone from outside their home, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently.
Other then to recommend people stay home if sick, the Governor on Tuesday did not recommend any new COVID mandates for public schools.
Evers also promised during his speech to present a package of legislation addressing the virus. He did not say what measures the bills would enact.
Republicans control the Legislature, which hasn't met since April, when it passed a coronavirus aid package.
Pressure has been building for the GOP to act but so far Republican leaders haven't signaled they plan to do anything.
“But now, as we put the election behind us, we are called upon to remember the things that unite us — and that includes the struggles that we share,” Evers said in his speech. “I am concerned about what our current trajectory means for Wisconsin healthcare workers, families, and our economy if we don’t get this virus under control.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 7,073 new confirmed infections Tuesday. That breaks the old record of 7,065 cases set Saturday. There were 66 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 64 set on Oct. 27.
The state has now seen 278,843 infections and 2,395 deaths since the pandemic began in March. Wisconsin was fourth in the nation in per capita infections over the last two weeks at 74,452 cases per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University. North Dakota was first, followed by South Dakota and Iowa.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 2,070 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, a new record. The state has set a new record for daily hospitalizations every day since Nov. 2.
Evers echoed statements he's made in the past, saying Tuesday night that "it's not safe to go out. It's not safe to have others over. It's just not safe. And it might not be for a while yet."
He said deaths from COVID "are not foregone conclusions, they are predictable and preventable."
Evers suggested that people forgo large gatherings at bars and restaurants, and he recommended that people eschew big holiday gatherings that would include people outside immediate family.
"Stick to curbside pickup or delivery," Evers recommended to those who like to dine out.
He also called mask wearing "a sign to coworkers or strangers that you care about them."
Evers highlighted projections for COVID-19 deaths statewide in a statement the governor’s office released earlier on Tuesday.
He said if there are no new or additional COVID control measures taken, epidemiology researchers believe Wisconsin could be on pace to reach as many as 5,000 to 5,900 COVID deaths overall by Jan. 1, 2021.
Under two other scenarios, the state’s source claims, the state could fare marginally better—or much worse.
Data the state uses shows that a “universal” public masking mandate could slow the growth in new COVID cases 16 to 20 percent over the next two months.
But under another scenario, an “easing” of public COVID mandates such as mask wearing and social distancing measures, the data the state cites projects that COVID cases would peak dramatically, perhaps somewhere between 47 and 88 percent.
That worst case scenario is painted with a wide margin of error, but the data indicates that if masking rules or other measures were eased or removed, Wisconsin could hit 6,900 total COVID deaths by Jan. 1—with as many 11,200 deaths by New Year’s Day, the data source indicates.
All those projections come from recently updated data released by the University of Washington research group the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The group’s data is widely cited by state and local governments nationwide as a main method to track COVID-19 infections and deaths from the virus.
In Rock County, 15 new patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday. That’s a new record for single-day hospitalizations for the virus, county health officials reported.