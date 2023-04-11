JANESVILLE – If Gov. Tony Evers’ call for a $2.6 billion investment in schools pans out, Janesville School District officials say it could mean revenue limit increases of $350 in 2023-24 and another $650 in 2024-25. As it stands right now, there will be no increase, according to district projections.
Dan McCrea, the district’s chief financial officer, submitted a report to the school board ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, outlining what could happen if the proposal comes to fruition, if approved by the Republican-led legislature.
Part of McCrea’s forecast includes how Evers’ proposal would increase the “low” revenue limit ceiling by $450 in the first year of the biennium and another $750 in the second year
McCrea’s report came after Evers called for a $2.6 billion investment in schools in categorical and general aids for public schools. Evers is including in that a $1 billion increase in special education reimbursement over the next biennium, which is 2023-2025.
The district is reimbursed for 30% of what it spends on special education, and Evers’ proposal would increase the reimbursement to 60%, McCrea wrote. He added that the district budgeted a transfer of $12.4 million, which projected a 5% increase.
According to the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials, the state reimbursement rate for special education has lagged since the turn of the century. In numbers released by the association that McCrea shared in his report, the state reimbursed districts less than 40% in 2000-01 for a little over $300 million worth of special education expenditures that were “aidable.”
In 2021-22, those figures were $1.4 billion and just over 30%, according to the data. The money spent overall on special education in 2022-23 is expected to be closer to $1.6 billion, but reimbursement closer to 30%, according to the data. In 2026-27, the association projects close to $1.8 billion spent on special education in the state with over 80% reimbursed by the state.
Part of Evers’ proposal is a $1 billion investment in the state’s general equalization aid formula, which McCrea emphasized would mean lower property taxes for residents in the district.
Evers’ proposal calls for increasing per pupil aid by $374 next year and $695 the year after for independent charter schools and schools participating in a parental choice or special needs scholarship program. Per pupil aid has been at $742 since 2019-20. District projections indicate that there will be a $100 increase each year of the biennium.
“These increases are commensurate with the increased spending power provided to public school districts through revenue limit adjustments and per pupil aid increases,” McCrea wrote in his report to the board.
Budget forecast
In his report, McCrea also gave a forecast of budget-related numbers with an additional $100 per-pupil aid and a 5% increase in special education categorical aid. Still with those numbers, the district may see a $730,729 deficit in 2023-24 and another deficit of just under $1.8 million in 2024-25.
This was after the district had a $7.41 tax rate (an average impact of $741 on a $100,000 home) for 2022-23, a 15.28% decrease from 2021-22 when it was $8.75. McCrea projected the tax rate to go down by 1.96% in 2023-24 to $7.27 and another 1.96% in 2024-25 to $7.13.
In 2023-24, there will be $11.5 million from a non-recurring referendum on the tax roll. In 2024-25, the non-recurring referendum total on the tax roll will be $14.5 million.
McCrea projected a 4% wage increase and a 10% increase in health insurance over the biennium. The forecast also took into account that COVID-19 relief funds through ESSER II and ESSER III would be off the books, a one-time adjustment aid of $840,000 will be off the books and there would be flat enrollment. He also projected a 2% reduction in property values.
McCrea projected a 5% increase in students with disabilities reimbursement aid from 30% to 35%.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.