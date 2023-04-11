01STOCK_JANESVILLE_SCHOOLS

JANESVILLE – If Gov. Tony Evers’ call for a $2.6 billion investment in schools pans out, Janesville School District officials say it could mean revenue limit increases of $350 in 2023-24 and another $650 in 2024-25. As it stands right now, there will be no increase, according to district projections.

Dan McCrea, the district’s chief financial officer, submitted a report to the school board ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, outlining what could happen if the proposal comes to fruition, if approved by the Republican-led legislature.

