Gov. Tony Evers ordered all American flags statewide to be flown at half staff Saturday, July 17, in recognition of Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller, whose remains are to be laid to rest in Evansville.
Miller, 21, perished when the military transport plane he was on crashed into a mountain in Alaska in 1952. He and all 51 other servicemen onboard died and the wreckage of the plane was not found or accessed for decades.
The remains of all but a few of the men have been recovered and identified only within the past few years.
In a statement, Evers commented on Miller’s service and sent his condolences to the young man’s family.
“Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving, and we honor and remember his bravery and service as he returns home to his final resting place,” Evers said.
Drivers can expect to see heavier traffic in the city of Evansville on Friday during a 6:30 p.m. procession to a local funeral home and on Saturday before and after the burial service a 1 p.m. Both the procession and graveside services are open to the public.
For more information on Friday and Saturday’s event, see the Gazette’s article from July 15.