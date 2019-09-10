JANESVILLE

An Evansville woman died and a 5-year-old child was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The crash was reported at 3:55 p.m. Monday at the intersection of County B and Coon Island Road northwest of Footville, according to the release.

The 29-year-old Evansville woman was driving south on North Coon Island Road in a 2010 Dodge Charger. She failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a 2019 Mack Dump truck driven by a 42-year-old Beloit man traveling west on County B, according to the release.

The woman and her 5-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Her 2-month-old passenger and the truck driver were not injured, according to the release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 5-year-old child was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to the release.

Both roads were closed for seven hours Monday following the crash.