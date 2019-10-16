EVANSVILLE

For the first time in 15 years, the city of Evansville will reevaluate what its taxable properties are worth.

The city will perform a revaluation starting this year on the west side and finishing in 2020, City Administrator Ian Rigg said.

“It’s advantageous for people to get an idea of what their property is worth, and it's helpful to the city to get a more accurate evaluation,” he said.

Legal requirements mandate that municipalities perform revaluations after a certain amount of time or growth, but Evansville hasn’t met those requirements yet, Rigg said.

He said city officials prefer to do the revaluation on their own timetable and control costs. If the state mandates one, the timetable and company performing the process are determined by the state.

Evansville’s revaluation is estimated to cost about $70,000.

“We just thought it would be better to do it on our timetable with our tax valuation company,” Rigg said.

The revaluation will not add new tax revenue unless evaluators find things that are unusual, such as buildings constructed without permits.

Rigg isn’t expecting a big change from the city’s current value. A good building permit program has helped to keep the city up to date, he said.

“I’m not expecting too many new amounts," he said. "It’s just us making sure that we’re staying in regulatory compliance.”

The tax rate is the one thing that might change if the values of multiple properties rise or fall, Rigg said.

“That may go down if the assessed values go up,” he said. “It’s not that you’re paying out more money; it’s just changing both ends of the multiplication that still equals the same amount.”

Rigg said the tax levy won’t be affected, and only residents whose property values are off significantly will notice a difference in their tax bills.

Evaluators will visit an estimated 2,200 properties that have buildings, including houses and businesses. That count is determined by properties with buildings that have water meters.

“The biggest thing is it's going to put the market rate and the assessed rate back in line with each other, so they will have an assessed rate in line with what their value is. By and large, it should make little difference" on city taxes, Rigg said.

Evaluators will go around the city and knock on doors, asking to enter each home and spending a few minutes looking at the property. If residents aren’t home, the evaluators likely will leave contact information and ask for a call back.

Rigg said each evaluation will be quick, and evaluators will be polite.

“If they go in and they take a look, it should be a very quick look,” he said. “They’re not going to sit there and judge you on whether or not your laundry is caught up. They’ve seen it all, and they’re professional and respectful.”