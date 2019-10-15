EVANSVILLE

Matt Nankee woke up feeling under the weather on a cold day in March.

The Evansville police officer almost called in sick but decided to go to work, not wanting to leave the department short-handed.

By the end of the day, Nankee had helped save the life of a 66-year-old Cambridge kayaker who had fallen into the icy waters of Badfish Creek.

His actions that day earned him the 45th Assembly District's First Responder of the Year Award. He was recognized Thursday on the floor of the state Assembly along with winners from other districts.

“Sometimes there’s things out of our control, and something else brought him to work that day,” Interim Police Chief Patrick Reese said of Nankee.

Nankee accepted the award standing next to the man he saved, Donn Trieloff, and Donn’s wife, Kristie.

Trieloff was kayaking in the creek with a friend March 27 when he suffered a diabetic episode and fell into the water. The water was so cold Trieloff couldn't get out, and his friend couldn’t pull him out.

Nankee was on another call when he realized he was the closest officer to the scene.

He left that call and rushed to the creek, parking his squad car on a nearby road. He grabbed safety equipment and began running through the marsh to try to find the stranded friends.

“I knew he was in the creek. I went to the intersection, went to the creek and I said to myself, ‘Well, he’s somewhere out there,’” Nankee recalled.

“Eventually, I found the two kayakers and the victim. When I got there, his body was still in the water, and his face was down in the mud on the bank.”

Nankee and the friend pulled Trieloff out of the water. He had a pulse and was breathing, but his body temperature was dangerously low.

Nankee wrestled Trieloff’s shirt off and wrapped him in a Mylar blanket. Then he directed the fire department to the scene and helped load Trieloff into an emergency vehicle.

Nankee said while he was honored to receive the award, he was just doing his job.

“The first responders around here like fire and EMS, they provide services like that every day,” he said. “I think just because it was on the water it drew attention, but I don't feel like I did anything different that day. But it was a great experience for my family, and I really appreciate it."

Reese said the police department doesn’t train officers to respond to emergencies such as Trieloff’s, but somehow Nankee knew exactly what to do.

“In training, there’s nothing like a guy unconscious in cold water, so he had to improvise,” Reese said.

Afterward, Reese remembers that Nankee came into his office to tell him that being able to help people such as Trieloff is what keeps him in law enforcement.

“He’s always preparing and making sure he is ready for whatever is thrown his way," Reese said. "I am super proud of him. He really loves to help people in time of need.”