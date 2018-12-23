EVANSVILLE
Rev. Ann Scott believes the Evansville Police Department's newest program is proof of the power of pancakes.
Stacks of flapjacks sold at the Evansville United Methodist Church pancake breakfast in July will help fund the police department's new victims assistance program dedicated to meeting the emergency needs of crime victims in Evansville, said Lt. Patrick Reese.
About seven years ago, Reese told attendees at a community meeting the city needed an emergency fund to help victims, Reese said.
The idea was shelved until this year, when Reese met with Scott for an unrelated issue. The conversation evolved into a partnership between the church and police department, Scott said.
The fund will allow police to purchase hotel rooms, gas, food or other emergency needs for crime victims, Reese said.
Years ago, Reese responded to a domestic battery involving a woman from Milwaukee abused by her boyfriend. The boyfriend stole the key and battery to her vehicle, leaving her stranded in Evansville with nobody nearby to help her in the middle of the night.
Reese will never forget that night, he said.
He and other officers regularly pay out of their own pockets to help victims of crimes, Reese said. These officers never ask to be reimbursed and often don't tell anyone until well after it happens, he said.
Evansville does not have emergency shelters. Victims often don't feel safe in their homes following crimes, and getting to shelters in Janesville or Madison can be impossible in the middle of the night, Reese said.
Police Chief Scott McElroy remembers giving people $5 or $10 for gas many times as an officer, he said. He believes the department is "blessed" to have community members willing to help.
The church donated $500 to start the program. The city matched the donation with $500 from its Commitment to Community Fund. Allen Reality also matched the $500 for a starting total of $1,500, Reese said.
McElroy said some details still have to be worked out before the program can launch.
Jen Braun, director of Building a Safer Evansville, volunteered to administer the funds through the nonprofit. All donated money will be used toward the program, Reese said.
The program fits the church's mission to be involved in its community, Scott said.
Scott moved to Evansville with her husband in July. After three days in the city, they agreed Evansville is where they want to retire, Scott said.
Scott hopes the church's partnership with the department will touch the lives of many inside and outside of the church and will allow members to see their work bear fruit, she said.
