EVANSVILLE

The Evansville Police Department announced Monday Chief Scott McElroy will retire after 21 years as chief and more than 30 years in law enforcement.

The announcement was posted on the Evansville Police Department's Facebook page. Dozens of people commented on the post to congratulate McElroy and send him well wishes.

McElroy was hired as the department's top officer at age 33 in 1998. He worked for the department for 13 years prior to becoming chief, according to Gazette archives.

He served as interim chief and as an investigator for the department before being selected as chief by then-mayor Steve DiSalvo.

The Gazette was unable to reach McElroy for comment.