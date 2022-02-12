An Evansville man died Friday night in a head-on collision along Highway 14 in the town of Janesville, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.
At around 7:42 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies and the Janesville Fire Department were dispatched to a location near Highway 14 and County E, according to the release.
When officials arrived on the scene and upon further investigation, it was determined a vehicle driven westbound by a 70-year-old man from Evansville and another driven eastbound by a 30-year-old man from Sun Prairie collided on Highway 14. Authorities said the midsize sedan the Sun Prairie man was driving crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into the other vehicle.
The Evansville man, who has yet to be identified, was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, where he was later pronounced dead. Identification of the 30-year-old has also yet to be released.
An investigation conducted by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team is ongoing, and additional information regarding the deceased man’s identity will be released by the medical examiner’s office.
This story may be updated.
