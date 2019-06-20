EVANSVILLE

The Evansville Grove Society's museum at Leonard Leota Park will not be open this summer.

The historical society's board of directors chose not to open the museum this summer and will spend that time completing inventory, upgrading conservancy methods, rearranging displays and handling maintenance issues, according to a news release.

Historical society programs will continue, the release states.

Two genealogy workshops will be offered in July with more details to come. Attendees should bring notebooks or laptops with them.

The annual History in the Park event will be held Aug. 25 to honor Vietnam veterans, according to the release.

Cemetery tours, the society's annual meeting and a program on how to interview family members over the holidays will be offered later in the year, according to the release.