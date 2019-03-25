EVANSVILLE

Harlow Phillips got to swim this week for the first time in nearly two years.

For a 5-year old, that can seem like a lifetime.

Harlow was not able to swim or take a bath because she had a central line—a device used to deliver chemotherapy and medication and take blood—through her body, and she could not get it wet.

The central line was needed to help her fight Stage 4 neroublastoma, a cancer commonly found in the adrenal glands. She was diagnosed in September 2017, the weekend of her third birthday.

Harlow was deemed cancer free about a month ago, said her mother, Melani Phillips.

The 5-year-old still must take medication and visit the hospital for monthly scans for a few years, but Harlow's life is more normal now than it has been since her diagnosis, Melani said.

This week, Harlow and her family are taking their first vacation since the diagnosis. They're staying in Gulf Shores, where Harlow has been able to swim and be a normal kid, her mother said.

But the Phillipses aren't turning their backs on neuroblastoma now that their daughter is free of the disease.

Harlow's father, Andy Phillips, with help from dozens of residents, organizations and businesses, has built a 1,429-square-foot home at 359 Hickory St. in Evansville, which is up for sale. Profits from the sale will be donated to BeatNb, a neuroblastoma research and awareness organization.

Volunteers are now putting the finishing touches on the house, which is expected to be move-in ready in coming weeks, Melani said.

Andy, a builder and Realtor, is ready to schedule showings and expects the house to sell for about $275,000, she said.

Melani has lost track of how many people have volunteered time, money or resources for the house, which was built entirely with donated materials and labor.

Family members did not expect to get as much help as they did with the project, Melani said.

"It blew Andy and I away," she said.

Harlow’s father brainstormed the house project in January while sitting in the hospital with his daughter. He shared his ideas with others, and the project snowballed from there, he told The Gazette in July.

Andy owns Phillips Contracting and has built homes since 2011.

It typically takes about five months for Andy and his team to build a house, but this house took about eight months because it was built with donated materials.