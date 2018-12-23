EVANSVILLE
Evansville residents Barry and Debra Russ have until Wednesday—the day after Christmas—to vacate the home they have lived in for 27 years.
They were ordered to leave because the city of Evansville has deemed the house "unfit for human habitation," according to Rock County Court documents.
Barry Russ thinks he and his wife were not given a fair chance to make improvements to their house. He said homeowners—not the state or city—should decide whether a house needs to be razed or not.
The city issued a raze-or-repair order for the house at 317 Cherry St. on Oct. 5. An amended raze order that revoked the repair option was issued six days later, according to court documents.
Citing state law, City Administrator Ian Rigg said a property is eligible for a raze order if it would cost more than half of the value of the property to bring the building up to code.
City staff knew before conducting a detailed inspection that repairs for extensive water damage, rotting and structural issues with the house would exceed half of its value, Rigg said.
The most recent assessed value for the home was $76,100, according to county tax records.
Estimates for needed repairs to the roof, soffits, fascia, floors, electrical systems, plumbing and other areas of the house totaled $65,000, according to court documents.
Russ said he and his wife brought contractors to the house to make repairs after the Oct. 5 raze order was issued, but city officials told them they could not build.
The couple never obtained a building permit to make repairs, Rigg said. Russ also said they never had a permit, saying they intended to get one before learning how extensive the application process was.
Upkeep on the property became difficult for the Russes as they both became physically unable to work and had to rely on disability pay as their primary income. The couple have three children; two are adults and one is only at the house occasionally, they said.
To avoid a lengthy and costly court battle, the city offered to buy the property for $5,000 instead of forcing the couple to raze it on their own, Rigg said.
The couple signed a purchase agreement, and the sale is expected to close Dec. 31, Rigg said.
By obtaining the property, the city will get its desired outcome—demolition—while providing the "least painful option for all parties," Rigg said. The sale also provides the Russes some money as they look for a new place to stay.
The Russes were waiting outside the house Thursday afternoon for their son, who was taking them to look at potential houses to rent, they said.
They haven't been able to find a place to live in Evansville or Janesville. When asked what they will do if they don't find a place, Barry Russ said he will likely pitch a cardboard box somewhere or use the $5,000 to rent motel rooms.
"We (city staff) are not unsympathetic to what they are going through," Rigg said. "I feel bad for the situation they are in."
