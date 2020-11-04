EVANSVILLE
Evansville City Administrator Ian Rigg has accepted a new job as the city manager of Albert Lea, Minnesota.
Thursday will be Rigg's last day working in Evansville. He was hired in 2014 after having served as the city manager of Eldora, Iowa, for six years.
Rigg said he chose to pursue the new position in Albert Lea, a community more than three times the size of Evansville about 50 miles south of Minneapolis.
Rigg's duties in Evansville will be divided among city staff and department heads until a new administrator is chosen, Rigg said.
Mayor Bill Hurtley will be the city's primary point of contact for media and the public.
The city will hire a third-party organization to lead the search for Rigg's replacement. Proposals from potential organizations will be reviewed in the coming days, Rigg said.
The city council will likely choose a search organization at its Tuesday, Nov. 10, meeting, Rigg said.
Hiring an outside organization brings "objectivity" to the search, Rigg said.
The city is hoping to have a new administrator in April or May.