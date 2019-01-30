JANESVILLE

Record-setting subzero weather Wednesday affected plenty of essential jobs and services across the Janesville area.

The overnight low at Janesville's wastewater treatment facility dropped to 26 degrees below zero, a record for Jan. 29. It was still a few degrees shy of the city's lowest temperature ever—31 below zero on Feb. 2, 1996, according to Gazette weather records.

The city experienced two power outages overnight that affected more than 2,000 customers. Both were caused by equipment malfunctions at different substations, Alliant Energy spokeswoman Annemarie Newman said.

The first outage began around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday and lasted until 4 a.m. As that one was getting fixed, a second outage occurred around 3:25 a.m. Power was restored around 5 a.m., she said.

Newman did not know the exact locations affected. The first outage left about 800 customers in the dark, and the second affected about 1,400, she said.

The extreme cold can cause equipment to become brittle and break. Alliant’s infrastructure was “holding up pretty well” overall, Newman said.

While homeowners can’t do much to decrease the likelihood of a power outage, she recommended people take time to clear snow and ice from their external furnace vents. If those are blocked, the backed-up air can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, she said.

Fire fought

An overnight fire in the Fourth Ward neighborhood displaced six people and left a duplex in shambles. No injuries were reported, but the family fled into the night while still in their pajamas, they told a Gazette reporter.

Capt. John McManus of the Janesville Fire Department said the weather affected equipment and responders' ability to breathe and see.

Firefighters took warming breaks inside a Janesville Transit System, McManus said.

Janesville Water Utility Director Dave Botts said the city had not experienced any water main breaks as of Wednesday afternoon, despite a few occurring earlier this week.

Court hearings canceled

The Rock County Courthouse canceled hearings for Thursday, the third day this week of cancellations. The courts also were closed Monday for snow and Wednesday for cold weather.

Meanwhile, some places are opening their doors for those without shelter.

Shelter offered

Both Janesville hospitals have offered their waiting rooms as warming centers this week with hours extending through the night.

Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday; emergency department waiting room, 8 p.m.-7 a.m.; 608-756-6000.

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, 3400 E. Racine St., 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday; waiting room, 8 p.m.-7 a.m.; 608-373-8000.

As temperatures hovered around minus 21 degrees Wednesday morning, few people had used SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville's warming center, said Kathryn Scott, a hospital spokeswoman.

St. Mary's emergency department treated a patient for frostbite around noon Wednesday. That patient's injuries were not life-threatening, said Jude Perez, emergency medicine specialist.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, St. Mary's did not see any other patients for weather-related-injury, Scott said.

For the most part, people seemed to be listening to warnings to stay inside, Perez said.

A handful of people visited Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville to stay warm this week, said Trish Reed, a Mercyhealth spokeswoman.

"We are incredibly fortunate to report our emergency rooms and urgent care locations in Janesville have not seen any weather-related illnesses in the last few days," Reed said. "We attribute a lot of that to people taking the warnings and closings very seriously."

Perez stressed the importance of staying inside on days as cold as Wednesday and paying attention to what your body tells you.

Signs of frostbite include pain, numbness, tingling and discoloration of the affected area. Frostbite can take 24 to 72 hours to set in, Perez said.

Those who might have frostbite should immediately warm the affected areas. If symptoms continue, they should see a doctor, Perez said.

Emergency room staff have seen a number of patients suffering from slips, trips and falls, which are more likely now as roads and walkways freeze over, Perez said.

Wisconsinites often downplay cold weather, but it is important to take record low temperatures seriously, Perez said.

GIFTS Men’s Shelter in Janesville has lifted its cap on the number of people allowed to stay overnight at its North Washington Street facility.

The nonprofit shelter recently expanded the number of men it serves with overnight shelter and daytime services from 25 to 30.

Over the last few days, as daytime temperatures have fallen well below zero, the shelter has begun to run over capacity, said GIFTS Executive Director Stephanie Burton.

Burton wasn’t sure how many guests the shelter might draw Wednesday night.

Tuesday night, as the overnight low sunk to minus 26 degrees, the shelter housed 33 men.

Burton said GIFTS normally has a capacity rule to ensure that each man has ample support from the shelter’s volunteer staff. What’s more important now, Burton said, is that no man who shows up at GIFTS is turned away.

“Never in GIFTS’s history have we seen weather like this. It’s truly dangerous to be outside. We’re not turning anyone away in this cold,” she said Wednesday.

GIFTS typically does not serve lunch, but it has over the last few days, Burton said. The goal is to prevent the men from having to walk five minutes in the icy air to a nearby soup kitchen. Volunteers have brought over soup, milk and other food.

“It feels like it’s back in school when we had snow days," Burton said. "We’re hunkered down watching movies. We even got out the coloring sheets. Why not?”

Hundreds ticketed

Janesville police don’t always ticket cars for parking on the streets in violation of snow-emergency statute, but the recent snows and cold have sparked action.

Police have issued more than 600 tickets since Jan. 18, and they’re working to get abandoned vehicles towed, they announced Wednesday.

Fines for violating the snow-parking ordinance are $50.

Illegally parked vehicles hinder plowing efforts and make streets less safe, they say.

In addition to the 600-plus tickets, police have started 145 abandoned-vehicle investigations to remove vehicles from the roadway.

An abandoned vehicle process may begin after a vehicle has been parked on the street for over 24 hours without moving, according to a news release.

Police recommend parking in driveways or specially designated snow emergency parking stalls in the downtown municipal parking lots:

Wall Street at Parker Drive.

City Hall lot at Wall and Jackson streets.

Court and High streets

Senior center lot at St. Lawrence Avenue and Water Street.

Hedberg Public Library lot on Water Street.

River and Union streets

Parking Ramp at Parker Drive and Wall Street.

To report an illegally parked vehicle, call Rock County 911 Dispatch Non-Emergency number at (608) 757-2244.

For snow emergency information, see the city’s Snow & Ice Removal webpage or call 608-755-SNOW (608-755-7669).