MILTON
President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump plans a Monday afternoon campaign stop in Milton, according to the Trump campaign website.
The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday at Diamond Assets, 1850 Putman Parkway. Doors open at 2 p.m., according to the website.
People can register for up to two tickets per mobile phone number, and tickets are first come, first serve.
Before arriving in Milton, Eric Trump is scheduled to appear in Menomonee Falls at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Eric Trump is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization.
President Trump had planned a campaign stop in Janesville for Oct. 3, but that visit was cancelled after he tested positive for COVID-19.