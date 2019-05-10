WILLIAMS BAY

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has received two aquatic invasive species grants to help manage starry stonewort in Trinke Lagoon.

Each grant is for $20,000, the maximum amount that could be awarded, according to a news release.

One grant will be used for two chemical treatments later this summer and will support education and outreach programs to help control the spread of starry stonewort. Those efforts are estimated to cost $35,000.

The remaining grant money will be used for lagoon dredging in fall, a project estimated to cost about $250,000.