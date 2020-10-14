EDGERTON
The Sterling North Society has closed the childhood home of Sterling North for the season because of high COVID-19 infections in Rock County.
But the society, which preserves the Edgerton home as a museum and center for literacy, has good news to share.
David North, son of the late author Sterling North, has endowed $50,000 to the society.
The endowment will be used to maintain the home on West Rollin Street, preserve artifacts that were part of Sterling North’s life while at the home and promote the literary works and life of North.
“We are quite excited because this gift will help ensure the long-term future of the Sterling North Home and Museum,” said Jackie Kas, Sterling North Society board member. “It will give us a little sense of security. It was such a wonderful surprise.”
Members of the North family have regularly contributed smaller amounts of money, but the endowment is specifically designed to help protect the society’s future.
As the fund increases, the society’s board of directors will decide how to use its dividends and capital growth.
The money will be managed by Gilder, Gagnon and Howe, a New York firm.
David North lives in Virginia and is retired. He had three different federal jobs with the Department of Labor and Interior and with the Lyndon B. Johnson White House, working on immigration matters.
Sterling North is well-known for his autobiographical story about raising a raccoon named Rascal when North was 11. A book with the same name was published in 1963 and eventually sold 2.5 million copies.
“It’s a wonderful story based on the yearlong adventure Sterling had with his pet raccoon,” said Kas, a reading specialist at a school in Jefferson. “The language that Sterling uses is exquisite. It’s a good book to read together as a class.”
North grew up in Edgerton during World War I. During the flu pandemic of 1918, he became ill with the deadly disease and went to his Aunt Lillian’s house to recuperate. The chaise lounge where he rested is one of many original artifacts preserved in the museum. His Aunt Lillian was instrumental in encouraging young Sterling to pursue a career in writing.
During the last few years, the museum has averaged 650 visitors a season. They come from all over the world, including Japan, where an animated cartoon version of Rascal the raccoon is popular.
In a normal year, area schools tour the Sterling North home in the spring after reading “Rascal.”
Kas suggests that people read “Rascal” before visiting the site when it reopens.
“When you go to the museum, it is like walking back in time,” she said. “We encourage people to read the story so they can experience what life was like back then.”