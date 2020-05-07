JANESVILLE
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is participating in an Empty the Shelters event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation starting Saturday, May 9.
The event, which runs through Sunday, May 17, allows residents to adopt pets from the humane society, 222 S. Arch St., or any participating organization for only $25. The foundation will pick up the remaining costs.
The foundation also will cover adoption costs for foster families who decide to keep foster pets. The offer is good up to a week after Empty the Shelter ends.
The humane society is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. All adoptions must be done by appointment only to maintain social distancing.
For more information or for a full list of participating locations, visit bissellpetfoundation.org/ets.