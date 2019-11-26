JANESVILLE

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin and Bissell Pet Foundation will host Empty the Shelter Day on Dec. 14.

People who are looking to adopt a pet can do so that day for $25 or less, according to a news release.

The Janesville shelter is one of 119 shelters participating across the country, the release states. Dogs and cats will be available for adoption from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at the humane society, 222 S. Arch St.

Adoption applications will be processed the day of the event only, according to the release.

The humane society lists its adoptable pets online at petsgohome.org.