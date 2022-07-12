Empty the Shelter event now available until July 18 at Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Gazette staff Jul 12, 2022 Jul 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEThe Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will participate in the Empty the Shelters adoption event through Monday, July 18, according to a humane society news release.Hosted by the BISSELL Pet Foundation, adoption fees will be $50 for animals at the humane society. Discounted fees are available for most dogs age 6 months and older and adult cats.The BISSELL foundation will sponsor the difference in adoption fees. Additional fees for city licensing, cat carriers, leashes and collars are not included, according to the release.Adopters will be required to complete a standard adoption application.For an updated list of adoptable pets, visit petsgohome.org/adopt.For more information, email Kaitie Swedlund at kswedlund@petsgohome.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville gas station next to Rock County complex to become grocery, sandwich shop Naked man arrested for breaking into Clinton home, taking four-wheeler out for a ride Rock County weighs selling Job Center site for Kwik Trip redevelopment Janesville's July Fourth fireworks show postponed till July 10 One injured in early-morning residential fire on Janesville's south side Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022 Public record for June 24, 2022 Public record for June 17, 2022 Court listings for June 6-12, 2022 Public record for June 10, 2022 Court listings for May 30 to June 5, 2022 Public record for June 3, 2022