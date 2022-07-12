JANESVILLE

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will participate in the Empty the Shelters adoption event through Monday, July 18, according to a humane society news release.

Hosted by the BISSELL Pet Foundation, adoption fees will be $50 for animals at the humane society. Discounted fees are available for most dogs age 6 months and older and adult cats.

The BISSELL foundation will sponsor the difference in adoption fees. Additional fees for city licensing, cat carriers, leashes and collars are not included, according to the release.

Adopters will be required to complete a standard adoption application.

For an updated list of adoptable pets, visit petsgohome.org/adopt.

For more information, email Kaitie Swedlund at kswedlund@petsgohome.org.

