Wisconsin, we have a problem.

Across the state, emergency medical services (EMS) agencies and fire departments, especially those who rely on volunteer paramedics and firefighters, are struggling—with some facing extinction.

Lake Mills EMS
Buy Now

Lake Mills EMS is among the Wisconsin nonprofits agencies that provides ambulance and emergency medical services to local communities. The nonprofit relies on volunteers and faces staffing challenges as well as inflation and supply chain snafus.
DSC_1031.jpg
Buy Now

Volunteer as well as career and paid EMS and fire departments across the state are facing labor shortages and financial troubles, prompting calls for state action.
SDW_2833.jpg
Buy Now

The Beloit Fire Department and other emergency agencies across state and country have been challenged by labor shortages. Those shortages have hit volunteer EMS agencies particularly hard.
Box Board Fire - Source Mark P.jpg
Buy Now

Labor shortages hitting EMS agencies and fire departments, especially volunteer departments where paramedics and fire fighters sometimes get paid only stipend, are approaching crisis proportions in Wisconsin.
Head-on crash

A number of agencies, including the Edgerton Fire Prevention District, are consolidating to pool resources, staffing and finances in the face of labor shortages and fiscal shortfalls.
Virus Outbreak First Responders Back to Work
Buy Now

Emergency management services (EMS) agencies and fire departments across the country are facing sometimes critical labor shortages. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you