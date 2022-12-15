Wisconsin, we have a problem.
Across the state, emergency medical services (EMS) agencies and fire departments, especially those who rely on volunteer paramedics and firefighters, are struggling—with some facing extinction.
Critical labor shortages, inflation and supply chain shortages for ambulances and other equipment and untenable financial models are confronting volunteer and paid EMS and fire departments statewide.
“This is a nationwide problem,” said Daniel Pease, fire chief for both the city and town of Beloit, of the workforce and financial dilemmas. “Volunteering is not what it used to be 20 years ago.”
Pease sees a generational decline in those volunteering at EMS and smaller fire departments for little or no pay. That is on top of pandemic and post-pandemic labor shortages faced by larger, paid departments.
The national problem is pronounced and magnified in Wisconsin, according to Alan DeYoung, executive director of the Wisconsin EMS Association.
If not addressed, emergency agencies that rely on volunteers could be severely hampered or could dissolve. That could lengthen response times, especially in outlying and rural areas.
“If we don’t take these calls, people will die,” DeYoung said
Staffing struggles
For some smaller communities who rely on volunteer EMS and fire departments, labor shortages are becoming dire.
“Our biggest struggle is really people—hiring and retaining people,” said Jim Cosgrove, vice president of the Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services. Cosgrove volunteers at the nonprofit, which provides emergency 911 medical responses In the Lake Mills area of Jefferson County.
The agency, which relies on volunteers as well as some paid positions, has multiple openings and also faces financial challenges.
“Right now, we have openings for two paid on-premises and probably six paid on-call or volunteer positions,” said Tom Murphy, president of Lake Mills EMS. “Lake Mills is still considered a volunteer service. That said it is increasingly difficult to recruit volunteers even with paying stipends. Full-time personnel are just as difficult because every EMS service is looking for the same people.”
Murphy said “call reimbursements” from local communities as well as other customers account for 70% of total costs. He said LEMS needs higher per capita payments from municipalities to take care of part of that shortfall.
EMS and ambulance providers across the country also want to see increases to Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates. “It is easy to see that if Medicare and Medicaid reimbursed at higher rates this would help elevate a lot of the burden on municipalities,” Murphy said. “This would need to come from state and federal levels.
Cosgrove said LMES responds to 800 to 900 calls per year and a decade ago relied almost entirely on volunteers.
Times have changed
“What has happened in the past few years volunteerism has dropped off almost completely,” Cosgrove said.
An aging workforce, the health and financial impacts of the coronavirus and more EMS technicians and paramedics wanting to get paid livable wages for their work have all contributed to labor crisis.
EMS workers and ambulance drivers who do get compensated at volunteer agencies and nonprofits often get very limited pay or stipends. That can include $3 or $5 per hour for on-call volunteers and $15 to $17 per hour for those working shifts on premises. There are usually no benefits—compared to the pensions and medical insurance offered by municipal departments.
“Our benefits package to our employees basically is an hourly wage,” Cosgrove said.
The impacts of the pandemic and now inflation have discouraged some volunteers who might need to work second jobs or have picked up better paying jobs with longer commutes in order to make ends meet after the economic shutdowns of the pandemic and then four-decade highs with prices.
Smaller volunteer and semi-volunteer EMS groups have been going to municipal customers and asking for increases per capita payments. Some are going back for more as their financial and workforce situations become less and less viable.
Crisis situation
DeYoung said there needs be some quick action on the challenges from the state.
“If there are not any changes made in six months to year you will see departments closing and consolidations,” DeYoung said. “You probably will see call volumes go up and longer response times.”
DeYoung said some smaller towns are paying EMS workers as little as $15 per hour. “You can get more pay at Kwik Trip,” he said.
On top of that many volunteers or partially paid volunteers are paying for their own equipment and fuel.
“They’re using their own gas, Their own vehicles,” said DeYoung of the impacts of 40-year highs with inflation juxtaposed against $3 per hour volunteer stipends. He said those types of dynamics have led to a “mass exodus” from EMS jobs.
The EMS group will push for some baseline annual funding from the Wisconsin Legislature next year to help address the problem.“We are asking for about $500 million as baseline state funding,” DeYoung said.
That would be an annual expenditure and DeYoung said some EMS agencies now get zero money via state revenue sharing with localities.“I think $500 million is a small ask,” he said.
‘Consolidation is the way’
Some communities are consolidating operations as they navigate financial and staffing challenges.
Pease also sees more regionalization of local emergency services as the path forward. “I am pushing that in Rock County,” the Beloit fire chief said. “Regionalization is the way to go.”
In 2020, the city of Beloit and town of Beloit announced they would share Pease as fire chief. They are also sharing fire investigation services, according to an Oct. 19 announcement after approval by the two localities’ elected boards.
The city and town of Milton, and towns of Harmony, Lima and Johnstown, also voted to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District.
The fire district relies on paid and volunteer on-call and on-premise staffing.
It already provides fire and EMS services for the city of Edgerton as well as surrounding areas of Albion, Futon, Porter and Sumner townships.
Randy Pickering, fire chief for the Edgerton district, said last month’s approvals forged a larger, consolidated fire district now covers 220 square miles across three counties (Rock, Dane and Jefferson).
Pickering said smaller communities throughout the state have been relying on the volunteer EMS and fire department models for years. The groups receive funding from municipal governments in-lieu of those localities operating their own departments.
But, Pickering said local governments are hamstrung by spending limits. “In the state of Wisconsin, our local municipalities are hamstrung literally beyond belief with ACT 10 and levy limits,” said Pickering. The former is an 11-year-old state law that impacts public employee unions as well as state revenue sharing with local governments.
Pickering said the constraints on municipalities hinder efforts to financially address the challenges faced by smaller and volunteer EMS and fire agencies by helping those groups raise compensation.“There’s little to nothing they can do to fix the problem,” Pickering said.
He said call volumes have increased while the labor pool for EMS jobs has dwindled. “That has just dried up,” Pickering said.
He worries a state solution will focus on changes in revenue sharing to localities that will “rob Peter to pay Paul.”
“I’m not a big one saying that the state needs to come up with $1 billion,” he said. He prefers the state lift some revenue and fiscal restrictions at the local level. “They just need to get the roadblocks out of the way.”
Wider impacts
The struggles for volunteer EMS and fire departments that serve small towns and rural areas is bleeding over into larger communities with paid, career firefighters and paramedics.
Pease said when volunteer departments were more robust they were able to assist the larger fire services.“Now it’s not that way. It’s actually going the opposite,” he said.
That results in more situations where larger agencies are having to respond to areas traditionally covered by volunteer departments via mutual aid systems.
“We’re running more calls. It’s costing us more money,” said James Ponkauskus, fire chief for the Janesville Fire Department.
Ponkausus said volunteer-heavy smaller departments are using mutual aid systems to call in larger counterparts immediately because of staffing and resource limitations. “People have been putting other departments on their initial responses and using them to supplement and to cover their shortfalls,” he said.
That puts pressure on medium-sized and larger emergency and fire departments to assist smaller cohorts without jeopardizing their local response times.
Ponkausus said he was a volunteer for 13 years and has seen more entry level paramedics and technicians use their time at a volunteer department to build up experience and gain training for a paid career.
But shortages are so extreme that some volunteers are taking shifts with multiple departments in order to gain experience.
“There aren’t enough calls to get the experience they now. They are on two, three sometime, four volunteer departments,” he said.
Under pressure
Pease also said labor pressures extend to career departments and that the volunteer agencies troubles are impacting neighboring communities.
Pease said his department— like other agencies across the country and state—recently faced a spate of retirements with an aging workforce.“We’ve had a lot of retirements,” said Pease, who added the BFD had just filled four positions. The Beloit FD has 57 frontline personnel and four administrative positions.
There are 2.1 million opening in health care and social service jobs and another $565,000 in state and local government jobs nationwide, according September data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. There more than 10.7 million open position across the U.S. economy, according to the federal economic agency.
Pease said many agencies, across the state, are seeing increased calls as life expectancy extends as well as some assisted living and other nursing home type settings.“People are living longer and there is more assisted care,” Pease said.
The Beloit chief said some nursing homes don’t always have staff onsite to handle certain health situations and will call 911. Paramedics and firefighters will also respond to calls for assistance from seniors and the chronically ill for breathing and other problems.
Inflation and supply chains
Inflation and supply shortages for equipment and emergency vehicles continues to confront public safety and emergency agencies across the state and country.
“Equipment has increased significantly,” said Pease. “We used to pay under $150,000 for an ambulance and now they are costing in the $320,000 range.”
Again, that’s an impact being felt from large, big city departments to smaller, already stretched thin volunteer groups serving small towns and rural expanses.
The latest Consumer Price Index released Nov. 10 shows motor vehicle prices are up 8.4% from a year ago and medical equipment up 5.1%.Energy prices are up 17.6% from a year ago, with local emergency agencies stressed by record high fuel prices earlier this year.
DeYoung said EMS groups across the state have seen costs increase 30 to 40% with 12 to 24-month waits for monitors.
In Edgerton, Pickering said supply chain shortages are resulting in lengthy delays—some 18 to 24 months—to get equipment, such as stair stretchers, and vehicles.
Ponkausus is seeing the same situation in Janesville—but the major concern remains looming worst case scenarios for volunteer departments.
“They just don’t have the staff. When the phone goes off they don’t have anybody to respond,” he said. “It’s the career departments that are being summoned after that to respond and cover.”