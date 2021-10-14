Sorry, an error occurred.
ELKHORN
The Rotary Club of Elkhorn is seeking sponsors to help buy coats for its Operation Warm Coats for Kids.
The club needs help from individual and business donors to buy more than 200 coats from Operation Warm, an organization that manufactures high-quality coats for nonprofit organizations to give away.
Coats are water-repellent and have fleece linings, detachable hoods and deep pockets. Rotary also plans to supply winter hats, mittens and gloves.
Each coat costs the club $20, and the operation will cost $6,000 total.
The club will distribute coats from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Jackson Elementary School, 13 N. Jackson St.
Residents and businesses can donate money by visiting bit.ly/3aKwxop.
Donations can also be mailed to the Rotary Club of Elkhorn Foundation at P.O. Box 915, Elkhorn, WI 53121.
Donors can also visit the Rotary booth at Oktoberfest on Oct. 16 at Veterans Park.
