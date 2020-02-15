ELKHORN
What in the heck are "makers," and what exactly do they do?
On Sunday at Elkhorn Area High School, the Mini Maker Faire should clear up that question.
Now in its third year, the mini-convention hosted by Elkhorn Area Schools is a collection of more than 100 engineers, artists, scientists and crafters. It’s a show-and-tell of experiments, inventions, products, projects and processes made by the hands of professional and hobbyist "makers."
Here’s a few examples of what will be on the make Sunday at the high school:
A hand-engineered laser light show that allows guests to play music on a laser-stringed, harp-like instrument.
A pancake “portrait-maker.” That’s right. A team of food artisans will use specially designed pancake flipping techniques to create portrait art from the common pancake.
A day-long, underwater robotics competition that pits the robotics skills of students at area schools. Technology program officials with the U.S. Navy plan to be on hand to watch the competition and meet students interested in robotic science, organizers said.
Those are just a few of the events and exhibits organizer Rebecca Blom said will make the event a varied expo of invention and creativity.
Along with being Elkhorn Area High School's librarian, Blom also coordinates school’s own maker space. She also co-directs the maker faire.
Blom said the fair, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, has grown large enough that it has been moved from a middle school to the high school. The event could draw a few thousand people, she said, but tickets will be available at the event.
Blom said the fair has returning makers from the first two years, but a few new ones also will take part. The event is an good fit for Elkhorn, where the local school district has made a commitment to the idea of creating, she said.
Blom said each of the district's schools has its own maker space. The space at the high school even has a green screen for video special effects. But on Sunday, the fair won’t be all high-tech and science.
“It’s not all robots. You don’t have to be techie to go to this event." she said. "There are tons of different makers that show what creativity and creation is all about. There’s a cosplay costume design booth, for example.
“The one stipulation to have a booth at the fair is you have to be making things at the booth, offering a hands-on opportunity for people to learn that work, or a tutorial that shows people how you made it," Blom said. "It’s meant to be a learning event, but it’s also meant to be a hands-on.”