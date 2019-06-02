LAKE MILLS

A 59-year-old Elkhorn man died Sunday after he experienced a "medical event" during the Lake Mills Triathlon, according to police.

The medical event happened before the man went under water during the swimming portion of the race. Police are not treating the incident as a drowning case, according to a news release from Town of Lake Mills Police Department.

Rescuers pulled the man from the water and tried to resuscitate him. The man was transported to Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner will handle the release of the man's identification, according to the release.