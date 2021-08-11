JANESVILLE

The Janesville Elks Lodge No. 245 will hold its first Elks Fest starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2100 N. Washington St.

Funds raised at the event will benefit youth sports in Janesville and help defer participation costs. Basket and 50/50 raffles will be available, as will food for purchase.

Tickets costs $10.

For more information or to buy a ticket, call Debb Coughlin at 752-2342.

