WHITEWATER
A citywide electronics recycling event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in Parking Lot B on West Whitewater Street, across from the train depot and Cravath Lakefront.
Residents can drop off old or unused electronics items for proper recycling, including computers, televisions, small appliances, gaming systems, telephones and more.
Certain items will require disposal fees: $20 for all televisions, $10 for old tube CRT computer monitors, and $5 for microwaves and exercise equipment.
Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Items such as household batteries, light bulbs, large appliances and anything containing Freon will not be accepted.