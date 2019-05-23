WHITEWATER

An electronics recycling event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in the city parking lot across from the Municipal Building, 312 W. Whitewater St.

Residents can drop off various types of electronics for recycling. Some large electronics will be recycled for a small fee, including $20 per television, $10 per tube television and $5 per microwave and large exercise equipment. Only cash or checks will be accepted.

All other electronics will be recycled at no cost.

Employees of Midwest Computer Recycling will be available to assist with drop-offs.