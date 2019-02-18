TOWN OF DELAVAN

An elderly town of Delavan woman died in a fire reported at about 5:53 p.m. Sunday at 1916 Linn Road, the town police chief said.

Chief Raymond Clark said the home is across the street from a fire department location, and several firefighters were at the scene in seconds.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze and found the body of Betty J. Murphy, 83, inside her house, Clark said.

A relative of Murphy’s who had stopped by the ranch-style house saw smoke and reported the fire, Clark said. No one else was in the house.

The fire sent up a large amount of smoke and burned the living room, where investigators believe the fire started, Clark said.

Investigators do not believe the fire had a suspicious origin, but the cause had not been determined as of Monday afternoon, Clark said.

A town of Delavan detective is working with the state Fire Marshal and Division of Criminal Investigation on the investigation, Clark said.

