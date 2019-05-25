TOWN OF FULTON

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is advising people against canoeing or kayaking in local waterways after eight people were rescued from the Yahara River on Saturday afternoon.

At 2:53 p.m. Saturday, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies and several fire departments were dispatched to Murwin Park on West Caledonia Road and County H in the town of Fulton for a report of overturned canoes and people in the water, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When authorities arrived, they found several people in the water clinging to logs and calling for help. Four canoes were overturned, and the water was moving fast. Firefighters and law enforcement personnel rescued seven people safely. Another person had to be extracted from under a submerged log. That person was transported to a local hospital. No condition report was available.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning people against canoeing, kayaking or participating in other paddle sports on the Yahara River, Badfish Creek, Turtle Creek and the Sugar River due to high waters and an extremely swift current, the news release said.

The sheriff’s office also recommends people wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest or flotation device with a buckle or zipper that is the proper size for the wearer.