WALWORTH

The first candidate looking to challenge longtime incumbent state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, has thrown her hat into the ring.

Democrat Elizabeth Lochner-Abel of Walworth announced Saturday on Facebook and her website that she intends to run for Loudenbeck's District 31 seat in the Assembly.

Lochner-Abel has taught in Wisconsin for 35 years, spending most of her career at Big Foot Union High School as an English and reading teacher, according to her campaign website.

Primary candidates have until June 2, 2020, to file candidacy paperwork. A primary election, if one is necessary, will be held Aug. 11 ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Lochner-Abel filed her campaign registration statement Sept. 12, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.