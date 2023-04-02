 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Educational opportunity: Woodman's Sports & Convention Center friends group hosts public information session at Uptown Janesville

In one corner of the former Sears at Uptown Janesville on Saturday, kids were passing a roller hockey puck around. In another, a fierce game of pickleball played out over a portable net.

JVG_230403_WOODCENTER05.jpg
Buy Now

A community day is held inside the former Sears store at Uptown Janesville on Saturday so the public could learn more about the proposed Woodman's Sports & Convention Center.

Throughout the former department store, supporters of the proposed Woodman's Sports & Convention Center staffed booths to answer questions and distribute information about the project, which would occupy the site Sears site after the current building is razed.

JVG_230403_WOODCENTER03.jpg
Buy Now

Children skate on rollerblades and play hockey inside the former Sears building during Saturday's community day for people to learn more about the proposed Woodman's Sports & Convention Center at Uptown Janesville.
JVG_230403_WOODCENTER04.jpg
Buy Now

People play pickleball during a community day held Saturday inside the former Sears store at Uptown Janesville.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred