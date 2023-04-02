Educational opportunity: Woodman's Sports & Convention Center friends group hosts public information session at Uptown Janesville

In one corner of the former Sears at Uptown Janesville on Saturday, kids were passing a roller hockey puck around. In another, a fierce game of pickleball played out over a portable net.
Throughout the former department store, supporters of the proposed Woodman's Sports & Convention Center staffed booths to answer questions and distribute information about the project, which would occupy the site Sears site after the current building is razed.
Organizers said more than 1,500 people walked through a ballooned archway into the informational event. The city had a booth set up that featured updated renderings of the proposed facility.
Cost
Jennifer Petruzzello, the neighborhood and community service director for the city, said the cost to design the facility, demolish the existing Sears building, construct the Woodman’s center and incorporate site improvements is $50.3 million. She said the estimate grew from its pre-pandemic level because of inflation in the broader economy.
Petruzzello said the project will be funded through a mix of public and private funding sources. So far, the private sector has pitched in $7 million, and federal funding makes up $5 million.
Petruzzello said the Friends of the Woodman’s Center group has committed to raising $9 million, which would be the largest private fundraising effort in the city’s history.
“It shows how much they value this type of project,” She said. “A lot of dedicated community members are working on this project.”
City government has so far allocated $2 million for design and approved up to $17.3 million in borrowing for the project.
Petruzzello said city officials have tried to make it so the average homeowner won’t see large property tax increases. She said the median homeowner would pay an estimated $38.25 annually to help cover the $17.3 million in borrowing.
Gov. Tony Evers’ $3.8 billion capital budget, which included $15 million for the Woodman’s center, was rejected by Republicans on the State Building Commission on March 23. The commission’s move left the final decision on that spending to the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. The deadline for the Legislature to pass a budget and the governor to sign it is June 30.
Petruzzello said the city knew it was possible the governor’s proposal would not pass the building commission. She said the friends group is exploring different private grants that the city cannot apply for but that the Friends can.
She also said they are hopeful that construction costs might go down and that the fundraising efforts could generate more money.
“They are not going to stop at $9 million,” she said of the friends group’s fundraising. “We have several different things we are working on to help fill that gap.”
Impact
The multipurpose sports complex will have a one-time construction cost of $74.8 million, according to a 2022 study done by the UW-Whitewater Fiscal and Economic Research Center, which also estimated the total economic impact of the center would be be a little more than $23 million annually.
Petruzzello said mall management hopes having the Woodman’s center will allow for updates at the facility. These could include reusing the space for youth activities, multifamily housing, and bringing in hotel developers.
Uptown Janesville general manager Julie Cubbage said Rockstep Capital, the company that owns the property, sold the city the building for $1 because it believes the project will bring economic activity to the mall and the surrounding area.
“Everybody comments on how empty the mall is when they walk through it,” Cubbage said. “It will help revitalize the mall.”
She said Rockstep has redeveloped malls in other small and midsized cities. She said the company understands malls can no longer survive on traditional retailers and that Rockstep has been trying to create different experiences in its malls to attract customers. Cubbage said Rockstep has recently established a space museum in a mall in Kansas for that reason.
“The Woodman’s center is going to enrich the downtown because when families come to the Janesville area, they aren’t going to want to just stay here. They are going to want to explore the community,” Cubbage said.
She also said the mall wants to put a hotel in the former Boston Store space so visitors can stay and have the mall and multipurpose space at their hotel’s front door.
Other efforts to get people into the mall, such as the indoor farmers market, would hopefully continue after the Woodman’s center goes up, Cubbage said.
She added the facility would be so much more than just an ice arena. Space for a variety of events such as trade shows and conventions would also bring activity back to the mall. Cubbage said the only place in Janesville that approaches what the new facility would offer is the Holiday Inn convention center.
“This will be the largest convention space that we have in Janesville,” Cubbage said. “We will be able to accommodate events and things that we are currently unable to accommodate here.”
The Friends
Shelly Crull-Hanke, a member of the Milton School Board, said she recently joined the friends group because she worked in recreation and could see the benefits of the facility for her hometown.
She pointed to the Milton High School boys hockey team, which currently has to play its home games in Stoughton. She said the Woodman’s center would boost not only the city of Janesville but all of Rock County.
“The (Janesville) ice arena has seen its days 20 years ago,” Crull-Hanke said. “In the ‘90s, we talked about putting an ice space toward the sports complex, and that didn’t go through. This is a great way to use our tax dollars wisely.”
She said the group is looking at getting individuals to donate what they can and is offering small businesses the ability to contribute a $10,000 pledge to spread over four or five years instead of paying it all at once.
She said Saturday’s event was a way for the friends group to bring the public into the space to ask questions and learn more about the Woodman’s center proposal.
“Obviously it’s not going to be exactly what the building looks like, but it shows them the possibilities of what it could be,” she said.
Oakleigh Ryan, another friends group member, said the group is dedicated to bringing multifunctional spaces to Janesville to enrich the community and improve residents' quality of life.
Ryan said there are always setbacks when it comes to big projects like this one and that it takes dedicated friends groups that are willing to push to make things happen. She said the only time there were major doubts about the project happening was during the pre-vaccine days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After COVID-19, people were craving something like this,” she said. “They realized that community matters, personal interaction matter, and it doesn’t happen via Zoom.”
She said Saturday’s event was designed to be a combined entertainment and educational opportunity for the public.
Ryan said the group is trying to build a community campaign after relaunching its website to include more information about the proposal.
“I talked with a retired couple from Janesville, and we talked about the multifunctional aspect of the center and how much it would cost them in taxes and he said ‘We get all this for that amount,’ and he had no idea,” Ryan said. “That’s why we did the event today, to talk to people and help them understand the project better.”
She said the friends group is working hard with the city to ensure the proposal isn't a burden on taxpayers.
“We hear you,” she said.