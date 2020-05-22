EDGERTON
The Tobacco Heritage Days Committee announced this week that it has canceled this year’s festival, which had been set for July 17-19, out of coronavirus concern.
The announcement on the festival’s Facebook page noted the event has been held for 48 years.
A one-day festival in the fall is being planned, however, “to celebrate the hard work of our farmers and to bring the community together, safely.” No date was given.
“During this unprecedented time, we cannot be certain that the county will be in the correct re-entry phase in order to hold the festival,” the statement reads. “While it appears we as a state are headed in the right direction, it is still undetermined what the next eight weeks could bring. ...
“The last thing we want to do is assist in the spread of this disease,” the message continues. “Please know that the committee has gone down every avenue to see if the outcome of our decision could have been different.”