EDGERTON
The Edgerton School District’s music department is holding multiple concerts for a food drive through December at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive.
Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted at elementary, middle and high school concerts as part of the “Make Music Against Hunger” campaign.
Donation containers will be posted at the performing arts center. Acceptable items include peanut butter, pasta, canned food and paper products.
All donations will help residents in the Edgerton area.
Concert dates and times are:
- A high school band concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3.
- A seventh- and eighth-grade choir concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.
- A winter concert by the middle school bands at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10.
- A sixth-grade band and choir concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.
- The Yahara Elementary School winter sing at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12.
- The Community Elementary School winter sing at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14.
- A high school choir concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17.
