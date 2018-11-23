EDGERTON

The Edgerton School District’s music department is holding multiple concerts for a food drive through December at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive.

Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted at elementary, middle and high school concerts as part of the “Make Music Against Hunger” campaign.

Donation containers will be posted at the performing arts center. Acceptable items include peanut butter, pasta, canned food and paper products.

All donations will help residents in the Edgerton area.

Concert dates and times are:

  • A high school band concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3.
  • A seventh- and eighth-grade choir concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.
  • A winter concert by the middle school bands at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10.
  • A sixth-grade band and choir concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.
  • The Yahara Elementary School winter sing at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12.
  • The Community Elementary School winter sing at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14.
  • A high school choir concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse