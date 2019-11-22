EDGERTON

The Edgerton School District music department is holding a Make Music Against Hunger food drive campaign through December.

Residents are invited to donate nonperishable food items at concert performances at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive.

Concert times and dates are:

High school band concert, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.

Seventh- and eighth-grade choir concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

Middle school bands winter concert, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.

Sixth-grade band and choir winter concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Community Elementary snow day concert, 8:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

Community Elementary dreaming of Santa concert, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

High school choir concert, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.

Yahara Elementary winter concert, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Acceptable donation items include canned foods, pasta, peanut butter and paper products. Containers will be available at concerts for donation items.

All donations will benefit the Edgerton Community Outreach Food Pantry.