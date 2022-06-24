EDGERTON
Even though it’s summer, every Thursday night from June through August at Edgerton High School, there will be music coming from the Edgerton High School band room.
That’s because this summer is the first official season of the Edgerton Community Band, which will practice throughout the summer and hold a concert Aug. 17 at a location yet to be determined.
Dan Joosten, the Edgerton High School band director, along with middle school director Angela Hawbaker and former middle school band director Gary Smith came up with the idea to form a community band together during this past school year.
Joosten comes from a musical background. His father was a band director and his mother was a choir director, which inspired him to study music education at UW-Madison.
“I always knew the path I was going to and it’s been a passion of mine,” Joosten said. “I’m very happy to be able to teach music for a living.”
The band is open to anyone with or without a musical background. Past alumni, current students, teachers and community members are all welcome to come and play, Joosten said.
“The level of music we’re playing is not going to overwhelm a ton of people,” he said. “It is something for people to come and have fun.”
There will be a wide variety of music played at rehearsals including movie arrangements like “How to Train Your Dragon,” John Williams medleys, a variety of marches and pieces written specifically for the band.
Around 50 people have signed up for the band so far, and around 36 people were there for the first practice June 16.
The band began by practicing the B flat scale together and then sight read Waltz No. 2. Then, the band then sight read Ashokan Farewell and Brighton Beach.
Before the practice, Joosten thanked everyone for coming out to the first rehearsal and their time.
“We are super excited to be able to do this. I do not know what to expect from today,” he told those who attended. “I am just excited to be making music. We have a ton of music in the folders, we have some that range from fairly easy to fairly difficult. We’re going to run through some and see how they go today.”
Joosten later pointed out that because they’re all volunteering to be here, he wants to make sure they’re all having fun.
“If there’s any songs that we read tonight and you’re just like, ‘No,’” he said. “Let me know. I want you to enjoy this.”
In all, seven practices are scheduled for the summer, Joosten said. For the concert, the plan is hold it at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center, but it could also be held outside, Joosten said.
The most important thing, he said, is that the community gets the opportunity to play music with others, since those opportunities tend to fade after high school.
“We wanted to be able to give that venue for the people post high school and it’s an opportunity to keep our students playing over the summer and keep getting excited about the band,” he said.