EDGERTON
The Edgerton Police Commission has identified four finalists under consideration to be the city's new police chief.
In the running is an Edgerton police lieutenant, a Milwaukee police lieutenant and two law enforcement officials from Illinois.
The position has been open since former Chief Tom Klubertanz retired in October following a 14-year run as the department's leader. Lt. Randy Meehan is serving as interim chief.
The police commission, with help from community members and other law enforcement officials, narrowed the field of applicants from 21 to eight to four following a first round of interviews Dec. 4, said Fred Falk, consultant to the commission and former Rock County sheriff.
Among the finalists, Edgerton police Lt. Douglas Vierck is the only local candidate.
Vierck has been a lieutenant in Edgerton for five years and was a patrol officer for six years before that.
James A. Olson has been a lieutenant in the Milwaukee Police Department since 2015 and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff.
Robert Kowalski is the chief of police for the Sauk Village Police Department in Sauk Village, Illinois, near Chicago's south side. A lion's share of his 38 years in law enforcement was his 20-year run as a special agent with the FBI.
Michael A. Schultz is the deputy chief of detectives for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in Illinois. He has worked in the sheriff's office since 1989 and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff as well as the FBI National Academy.
Applications were vetted by Rock County Sheriff Chief Deputy Barbara Tillman, Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore and Evansville Police Chief Scott McElroy, Falk said.
Those officials worked with the commission and community members to craft questions for interviews, Falk said.
The commission will meet Thursday to plan final interviews, which will likely include meetings with city staff and city tours. Opportunities for community members to meet the candidates might be included, Falk said.
A timeline is not set, Falk said, but it is likely final interviews won't happen until after the holidays.
Each candidate has passed a preliminary background check, Falk said.
Following final interviews, candidates will go through a more thorough background check. The commission will then choose a top candidate and a secondary in case the first candidate declines the offer, Falk said.
