EDGERTON

The Edgerton Police Commission has selected Robert Kowalski as its top choice for police chief.

The commission has recommended that the city council negotiate an employment agreement with Kowalski, City Administrator Ramona Flanigan wrote in an email to The Gazette.

The commission will finalize the selection Wednesday if an agreement is reached, Flanigan said.

If Kowalski and the council don't reach an agreement, the commission will offer the job to next candidate on its list, she said.

Since 2015, Kowalski has been the police chief for Sauk Village, Illinois, a community of about 10,500 just south of Chicago.

He spent 20 years of his 38-year law enforcement career as a special agent for the FBI. He also served one year as director of public safety and security for the Cook County Hospital System, one year as the chief of the DuPage County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Security Division, and three years as the national director of security for Career Education Corp.

He has spent his entire career in Illinois, according to his resume.

Kowalski is one of four finalists the commission picked in December. Twenty-one people applied for the job, according to a previous story from The Gazette.

Lt. Douglas Vierck was the only local finalist. The others were James Olson, a Milwaukee Police Department lieutenant, and Michael Schultz, deputy chief of detectives for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in Illinois.

The position has been open since former Police Chief Tom Klubertanz retired in October after a 14-year run as chief. Lt. Randy Meehan is serving as interim chief.

Wednesday's police commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Edgerton City Hall. A closed session to discuss police chief candidates is the only item on the agenda.