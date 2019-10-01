EDGERTON

In his 20 years with the FBI, Edgerton Police Chief Robert Kowalski dealt with identity theft often, so he gave a presentation at the Edgerton Public Library on Monday to share his expertise.

He said identity theft became more popular after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“It has a huge effect, and people don’t realize it,” Kowalski said.

Here are three things to know about identity theft:

1. Too good (or too bad) to be true? It probably is: Kowalski said scammers will do almost anything to get their hands on money, including offering free vacations or other deals.

If people receive offers online, in the mail or over the phone that seem unfeasible, Kowalski said they are probably scams.

Kowalski also warned about the opposite kind of conversations, too.

For instance, if an unknown caller claims a family member or friend was badly injured in some kind of incident and needs money fast, call local authorities.

2: An ounce of prevention: Kowalski said protecting personal identifying information and finances is the simplest way for people to protect themselves.

He recommends people guard wallets or purses by carrying them in front of their bodies, not carry Social Security cards with them, keep mail private, and not divulge personal information over the phone.

3: If you suspect you’re a victim: Contact the local police department and file a report.

Kowalski said the next step should be to call the bank and cancel or freeze any compromised accounts or cards and get set up with temporary funding until the issue has been resolved.

He said it takes 86% of victims less than a day to stop identity theft, so quick action helps.

For more information, contact your local law enforcement agencies.