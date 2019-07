EDGERTON

An Edgerton resident won $50,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the Wisconsin Lottery announced.

Raymond Huebner won the Powerball prize for matching four numbers plus the Powerball on Saturday. The winning numbers were 4, 8, 23, 46, and 65 and Powerball 1, according to a news release.

Huebner bought the winning ticket at Stop-N-Go, 1 S. Main St., Edgerton.