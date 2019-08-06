JANESVILLE

An Edgerton man is sitting in the Rock County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond, accused in the traffic-crash death of a Madison woman at a town of Magnolia intersection Sunday.

Daniel B. Good, 41, of 677 Hillside Road, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after three previous intoxicated-driving convictions and causing great bodily harm by intoxicated driving.

Good told a sheriff’s deputy he drank six or seven beers while floating on a river near Albany between 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the criminal complaint.

The crash was reported at 8:20 p.m. after Good drove his pickup truck past a stop sign and T-boned an SUV, according to a criminal complaint.

Good admitted the crash was his fault, said legal intern Ben Flaherty, who was representing the district attorney’s office, under supervision.

The crash at highways 213 and 59 killed Maria Mata de Mendoza and injured a female passenger, who was identified by initials in the criminal complaint.

The passenger told deputies they were returning to Madison from a trip to Nebraska.

Mata de Mendoza was a mother and grandmother who celebrated a granddaughter’s quinceañera July 13, said a friend who attended the hearing, Lavina Harjani of Sun Prairie.

Harjani was one of about 12 family members and friends who attended the hearing.

Mata de Mendoza’s passenger suffered a broken sternum, two broken ribs, a broken arm and bruised lungs and intestines, according to the complaint.

Hours after the crash, Good registered a 0.11 blood-alcohol content, Flaherty said.

Flaherty asked for a $10,000 cash bond, citing the serious charge, the harm done and the potentially high penalties, which include a maximum 40 years in prison on the homicide charge.

Public defender Ryan O’Hara said his client had no criminal history other than his intoxicated-driving convictions, had never missed a court appearance before, and could afford a bond of hundreds, not thousands, of dollars.

Good is a longtime resident of the area who will be staying with family, O’Hara said, and he would not object to bond conditions that he not drink or drive.

But Court Commissioner Larry Barton said he needed to consider the seriousness of the charges and the death and serious injury.

Good’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 2002 in Milton Municipal Court, 2007 in Dane County and 2012 in Marquette County, according to the criminal complaint.

Harjani said Mata de Mendoza worked cleaning a federal building in downtown Madison.

The two were close friends for eight years. Harjani described her as loving, caring, full of life, unusually strong for her age and perceptive about matters of the heart.

“She gets me,” Harjani said.