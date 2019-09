MILTON

An Edgerton man died Sunday afternoon after being run over by a bulldozer, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

First responders arrived at 5:31 p.m. Sunday to the 8200 block of North Bowers Lake Road, where the man was doing excavating work alone, according to a news release.

The 30-year-old man was found unresponsive. First responders performed life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene, according to the release.

An investigation is ongoing.