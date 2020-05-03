EDGERTON
An agreement between Edgerton and Janesville will help both cities provide continuous water service and prevent staffing problems in case of an emergency.
Edgerton has just two wastewater operators and two regular water operators who perform maintenance on the city’s water infrastructure. If one of them were unable to work because of COVID-19 or another reason, Janesville could send an operator or two to fill in.
The agreement is reciprocal, meaning Janesville also could request help from Edgerton.
“Some jobs require two people, so having any one person at home for any length of time is hard for an operation of our size. To have one person working alone, it’s just not safe,” said Ramona Manager, Edgerton city administrator.
“So our strategy was to do our best to social distance our staff, but with only two people, it became a necessity to ask around and see if they could step in if we needed somebody.”
The agreement will auto-renew at the end of each year. Either municipality can choose to leave the agreement at any time.
While no formal deal was reached, Milton and Stoughton also have volunteered to help Edgerton.
Flanigan said the city had similar agreements with other municipalities in the early 2000s. After the COVID-19 crisis escalated, the city began looking at its emergency procedures, which spurred the conversations, she said.
“We were looking at emergency planning, and for water and sewer it’s an essential service. … So we wanted to make sure that we had coverage.”
Janesville has 19 water operators and 10 people who work in wastewater. The state Department of Natural Resources requires at least one certified operator on hand at all times.
Janesville Public Works Director Paul Woodard said the agreement is good for both cities.
“They’re an adjoining community, and it’s a reciprocal agreement,” he said. “It’s always good when the surrounding communities work together during events such as COVID-19 or a natural disaster.”
Woodard said water plants aren’t like other companies, so having a backup plan makes sense.
“You can’t shut down a wastewater plant like you can a meat plant because you can’t shut down water in a whole city,” he said. “I think it’s good foresight by them (Edgerton) to plan for the worst-case scenario and have this agreement in place.”