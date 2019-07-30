EDGERTON

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will offer September hunter safety courses at the Edgerton Conservation Club, 1008 Stoughton Road.

Class sizes are limited to 30 participants and cost $10 per student.

Students must be 12 or older to register. Parent or guardian signatures are required at registration for students under 18 years old.

Classes run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The first course is scheduled for Sept. 14 and 15, the second for Sept. 21 and 22.

Mandatory registration starts at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, for the first course and Monday, Sept. 9, for the second.

Students can enroll at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-hunter-education.

For more information or questions, call Deputy Christopher Krahn at 608-757-7932.