EDGERTON
The Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation has received a $55,000 grant from the Roots and Wings Foundation to aid in its fundraising for new X-ray equipment, according to a news release.
Roots and Wings is a nonprofit organization that supports services that aid low-income children, including health care services.
The foundation has raised $293,000 toward the equipment and needs $65,000 more to receive a $100,000 matching grant from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission Telecommunications Medical Equipment Grant Program, according to the release.
Current X-ray equipment is outdated, and hospital officials believe new equipment can enhance the speed and quality of medical images needed to treat an array of conditions, according to the release.
Donations for new X-ray equipment can be made online at edgertonhospital.com or mailed to Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation, 11101 N. Sherman Road, Edgerton, WI 53534.